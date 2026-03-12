E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Kuwaiti military says air defences have engaged 5 missiles, 9 drones since dawn

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 09:39pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Kuwaiti military has said that air defences have intercepted five hostile missiles and nine hostile drones.

“Five ballistic missiles were detected, four of which were engaged and destroyed, while one (1) missile fell outside the threat area,” the military has said in a post on X.

“Air defence systems also detected seven hostile drones, five of which were engaged and destroyed, while two drones fell outside the threat area.”

The military also noted that two drones targeted vital facilities, bringing the total of hostile drones that targeted the country to nine, resulting in “human injuries and material damage”.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that the explosion sounds heard in some areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile aerial targets,” the military has added.

“The General Staff of the Army also urges everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe