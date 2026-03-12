Kuwaiti military says air defences have engaged 5 missiles, 9 drones since dawn

The Kuwaiti military has said that air defences have intercepted five hostile missiles and nine hostile drones.

“Five ballistic missiles were detected, four of which were engaged and destroyed, while one (1) missile fell outside the threat area,” the military has said in a post on X.

“Air defence systems also detected seven hostile drones, five of which were engaged and destroyed, while two drones fell outside the threat area.”

The military also noted that two drones targeted vital facilities, bringing the total of hostile drones that targeted the country to nine, resulting in “human injuries and material damage”.

“The General Staff of the Army notes that the explosion sounds heard in some areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile aerial targets,” the military has added.

“The General Staff of the Army also urges everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.”