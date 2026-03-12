‘Grave violation of international humanitarian law’: Turkiye condemns Israel’s attacks on Lebanon

Turkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, highlighting that the strikes have resulted in the displacement of approximately one million people.

“These attacks constitute a grave violation of international humanitarian law,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that “it is evident that expansionist Israel seeks to further deepen instability across the region”.

“The Netanyahu government must not be allowed to carry out in Lebanon the same devastating policies as it has in Gaza.

“We will continue to stand in solidarity with the people and the state of Lebanon in the face of Israel’s attacks that threaten Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the statement read.