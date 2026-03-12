US has arranged nearly 50 charter flights from Middle East amid Iran strikes, State Dept says

The Trump administration has organised nearly 50 flights to repatriate American citizens from the Middle East since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, Reuters reports citing a State Department official.

“By the end of today, we’ll have completed approximately four dozen flights and safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East on those flights,” the official has said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

The department, which waived the cost of government-assisted flights, has declined to give detailed numbers for how many people benefited from them.

The official has added that as of today, a total of 47,000 US citizens have returned from the region to the United States since February 28, mostly on commercial flights, and that the State Department has provided guidance or assistance to thousands of Americans.

“Through the department’s Task Force, we have directly provided security guidance and travel assistance to about 32,000 impacted Americans,” the official has said.

“Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined seats when offered, opting to remain in country or take commercial flight options, which offer greater flexibility in terms of destination and luggage,” they added.