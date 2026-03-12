E-Paper | March 12, 2026

US has arranged nearly 50 charter flights from Middle East amid Iran strikes, State Dept says

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 09:29pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Trump administration has organised nearly 50 flights to repatriate American citizens from the Middle East since the US-Israeli war with Iran began, Reuters reports citing a State Department official.

“By the end of today, we’ll have completed approximately four dozen flights and safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East on those flights,” the official has said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

The department, which waived the cost of government-assisted flights, has declined to give detailed numbers for how many people benefited from them.

The official has added that as of today, a total of 47,000 US citizens have returned from the region to the United States since February 28, mostly on commercial flights, and that the State Department has provided guidance or assistance to thousands of Americans.

“Through the department’s Task Force, we have directly provided security guidance and travel assistance to about 32,000 impacted Americans,” the official has said.

“Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined seats when offered, opting to remain in country or take commercial flight options, which offer greater flexibility in terms of destination and luggage,” they added.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe