Attack on oil tankers off Iraq kills Indian national, rescue operation ongoing

An attack on two oil tankers near Iraq has killed at least one crew member, an Indian national, AFP reports.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, from Iraq’s General Company for Ports, told state television that one crew member had been killed and 38 rescued while the “search continues for the missing”.

He did not specify the crew members’ nationalities or provide details on who was behind the attack, which occurred roughly 50 kilometres from the coast.

However, India’s embassy in Iraq said that an Indian national had died in the attack, with 15 other Indian crew members evacuated.