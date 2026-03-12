E-Paper | March 12, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Emergency in Beirut

News agencies Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:37am
BEIRUT: General Abdel Aziz al-Ahdab, military commander of the Beirut area, tonight [March 11] declared a state of emergency and called on the Lebanese Government to resign within 24 hours. The General read out what he called “Communique No. 1” ordering the Armed Forces to open fire immediately on anyone engaged in subversive activities. General Ahdab said he did not wish to take over power himself. He urged Parliament to elect a new President within seven days and said the President should then form a new Government. … Earlier today Prime Minister Rashid Karame said he intended to resign because he was in despair over the latest crisis. Lebanese army mutineers today seized control of three more army barracks.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] the Government of Pakistan and the United States have signed an agreement in Washington that will reschedule more than dollar 202 million of debt service payments originally scheduled to be paid by Pakistan to the [US] from 1975 through 1979. According to a USIS Press release … the agreement calls for a 10-year grace period for these rescheduled debts, providing for their repayment over 20 years.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

