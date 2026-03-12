Irish-language rapper wins court victory

LONDON: An Irish-language singer from punk-rap group Kneecap will not face a terrorism charge after UK prosecutors lost a High Court challenge on Wednesday against a judge’s decision to dismiss the case.

Liam O’Hanna was charged in May last year with displaying a flag of the proscribed Hezbollah at a November 2024 concert in London under the UK’s 2000 Terrorism Act. But he walked free from a London court in September after a chief magistrate, Paul Goldspring, found there had been a technical error around the timings in bringing the case against him.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) appealed the decision in January, arguing Goldspring had erred in ruling that the written charge had been filed too late. But in its decision on Wednesday, a two-judge panel at the High Court dismissed the appeal, siding with the chief magistrate.

“The judge was right to hold that he had no jurisdiction,” the pair stated in a 13-page ruling, concluding “no written charge was issued within six months” of the alleged offence.

O’Hanna, named Liam Og O hAnnaidh in Irish, was charged on May 21 — six months to the day after the concert when he allegedly displayed the flag. But the attorney general did not approve the charge until the following day, which O’Hanna’s legal team argued meant it fell outside a six-month time limit. O’Hanna, who performs under the name Mo Chara, welcomed the ruling.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026