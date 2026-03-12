South Africa summons US ambassador over ‘undiplomatic remarks’

PRETORIA: Pretoria summoned the new US ambassador on Wednesday to explain “undiplomatic remarks” about South African racial policies and court decisions, the foreign minister said.

Conservative envoy Brent Bozell took up his post last month with bilateral ties fractured over a range of issues, from South Africa’s genocide case against US ally Israel to President Donald Trump’s disputed claims that white Afrikaners are being persecuted.

In his first public address on Tuesday, the new ambassador labelled an apartheid-era chant “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer” as “hate speech” and criticised policies meant to empower black South Africans.

“We have called in the ambassador of the United States, Ambassador Bozell, to explain his undiplomatic remarks,” Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told journalists.

Trump has used the chant to back his unfounded claims of a white genocide in South Africa, showing clips of it at a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House in May last year.

It is controversial in South Africa but courts have ruled it does not constitute hate speech and should be considered in the context of the struggle against white-minority rule that ended in 1994.

“I’m sorry, I don’t care what your courts say, it’s hate speech,” Bozell said at Tuesday’s meeting of business leaders.

The new envoy appeared to backtrack on Wednesday, saying on X: “I want to clarify that while my personal view — like that of many South Africans — is that ‘Kill the Boer’ constitutes hate speech, the US government respects the independence and findings of South Africa’s judiciary.” Bozell also criticised South Africa’s black economic empowerment policies in Tuesday’s address, saying they could lead to disinvestment and comparing current policies with apartheid race laws.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026