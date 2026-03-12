E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Missiles fired from Iran heading for Israel: IDF

Published March 12, 2026
Israel’s military has said Iranian missiles are heading towards Israel and that air defences are active as AFP correspondents hear blasts from Jerusalem.

“A short while ago, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the military said on its official Telegram channel, calling on people in affected areas to head to shelters.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

It later added that a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran was under way.

Sirens sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem according to AFP correspondents.

