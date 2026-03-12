Pakistan, Muslim nations denounce closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque gates by Israel

Pakistan, along with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, has condemned Israeli authorities’ continued closure of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to Muslim worshippers, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

A joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of these countries reads: “Security restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and its places of worship, coupled with discriminatory and arbitrary access restrictions to the other places of worship in the old city, constitute a flagrant violation to international law, including international humanitarian law, the historical and legal status quo, and the principle of unrestricted access to places of worship.”

According to the statement, the foreign ministers affirmed their “absolute rejection and condemnation” of the closure, as well as Israel’s “continued provocative actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and against worshippers”.

They have stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

“The Ministers reiterated that the entire area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which amounts to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque/Haram Al-Sharif and regulate entry to it,” the statement adds.

It further says that the FMs have called on Israel to immediately open the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, remove access restrictions to the Old City of Jerusalem, and to refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers’ access to the mosque.

They have also called on the international community to adopt a firm position that compels Israel to halt its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its violations of the sanctity of these holy sites.