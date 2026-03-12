ICC rejects bias claims over post-World Cup travel delays

MUMBAI: Cricket’s governing body on Wednesday rejected suggestions of unequal treatment after the West Indies and South Africa squads were stranded in India for more than a week following the T20 World Cup, with both now finally starting to fly out.

Airlines have cancelled or rerouted flights because of the war in the Middle East, throwing international travel into chaos. Cricket West Indies said on Tuesday its squad had waited nine days for a charter flight that was “repeatedly delayed”, calling the uncertainty “increasingly distressing”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also criticised the situation, noting on social media that England departed 36 hours after their semi-final exit last week while the West Indies and South Africa remained in Kolkata more than a week after being knocked out of the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it “rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare”.

“We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home,” it said in a statement.

“That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the International Cricket Council shares that frustration.”

It also said there was no comparison between arrangements for South Africa and the West Indies and those made for England, “which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions”.

Four South Africa players and five family members have boarded flights and are making their way home, with all 29 remaining members of their contingent scheduled to depart in the next 24 hours, the ICC said.

On Tuesday, Indian news Agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the ICC on Tuesday booked separate commercial flights for the West Indies and South Africa teams after their charter flight scheduled to take off from Kolkata “was cancelled due to logistical issues”.

South Africa’s World Cup ended on March 4.Nine West Indies members have departed for the Caribbean, while the remaining 16 are booked on flights departing India in the next 12 hours.West Indies exited the competition on March 1.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026