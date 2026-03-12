E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Wani wants AGP to audit PHF’s performance of past five years

Kashif Abbasi Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: The ad-hoc body of the Pakistan Hockey Federation on Wednesday requested the Auditor General of Paki­stan to conduct the audit of PHF’s performance during the last five years.

The PHF requested auditors to look into financial performance review, examination of sources and utilisation of funds including government grants, sponsorships and international funding.

The letter issued by PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani to the AGP emphasised, “assessment of financial management systems, internal controls and compliance with applicable financial rules; review of expenditures on national teams, infrastructure, training programmes, and administrative overheads.”

It further requested the auditors to also look into the issue of operational and institutional performance, including “evaluation of the effectiveness of training programmes, talent identification systems, and grassroots development initiatives; assessment of national team prep­­aration, coaching arra­ngements, and international participation pla­nning”.

It proposed “review of coordination with provincial hockey associations and clubs governance and legal compliance, examination of the federation’s governance structure, decision-making processes, and compliance with its constitution and relevant national sports policies; assessment of transparency, accountability mechanisms, and adherence to principles of good governance.

Moreover, the letter insisted carrying out, “Strategic and performance outcomes analysis of Pakistan’s performance in international hockey tournaments over the past five years.”

The auditors, the PHF letter said, are also requested to identify stru­ctural weaknesses affecting national hockey development, including “benchmarking of PHF governance and development models with successful international hockey federations”.

The letter further said that the PHF, being the federation of the national sport, has historically played a vital role in maintaining the country’s prestige in global sports.

“However, in recent years, concerns have emerged regarding the declining performance of national hockey teams, financial sustainability of the Federation, governance practices and institutional capacity.

“It is requested that the Office of the AGP, in exercise of its constitutional mandate to promote transparency, accountability, and effective use of public resources, may kindly consider conducting a Performance Audit of the Pakistan Hockey Fed­eration for the last five (05) years,” read the letter.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

