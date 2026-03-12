Youm-i-Ali processions conclude peacefully amid tight security

KARACHI / HYDERABAD: Youm-i-Ali processions concluded peacefully across the province amid tight security on Wednesday evening.

To ensure security, a total of 22,304 police personnel were deployed across Sindh, including 7,908 in Karachi and 2,317 in Hyderabad.

In Karachi, the main procession was taken out from Nishtar Park after a majlis, which was addressed by Allama Amjad Raza Jauhri.

As part of security measures, all entry points along the route of the procession were sealed off till late at night. The mourners went from New MA Jinnah Road to People’s Chowrangi, and came out on Preedy Street on the way to Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar.

They also offered the Zohrain prayers near Imambargah Ali Raza on the main M.A. Jinnad Road, which were led by Maulana Asghar Shaheedi.

After prayers, the Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) held a protest demonstration against the United States and Israel for their “anti-Islam agenda” and their ongoing attacks on Iran and Palestine.

All those joining the procession were being frisked by scouts at barriers while the people who had earlier come to attend the majlis at Nishtar Park underwent at least three layers of security checks, all managed by the scouts.

Shops situated along the route of the procession had been sealed by police since Wednesday night, while police and Rangers personnel remained deployed on rooftops for monitoring the procession. Street to be named after Khamenei in Karachi Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah has announced the naming of a Karachi road after slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a video statement, he also announced that the provincial government had declared a public holiday on Friday (tomorrow) on account of Al Quds Day.

He said that the government could not allow a rally on Sharea Faisal due to restrictions imposed by the judiciary.

In Hyderabad, the central procession was taken out from Karbala Dadan Shah which culminated at Qadam Gah Maula Ali on Station Road.

The procession started at 4pm and by around Asr prayers it had crossed Sadar area and was heading for Qadam Gah Maula Ali.

Similar processions were organised in Mirpurkas, Badin and other districts of the province.

