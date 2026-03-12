Plan to limit number of wedding guests, enforce one-dish rule

KARACHI: While austerity measures are being implemented across the country, the Sindh government is finalising a plan to enforce restrictions on lavish wedding parties in the province, it emerged on Wednesday.

While announcing several austerity measures, the provincial government has notified that “the number of guests allowed at marriage functions and parties shall be limited to 200 persons. Only a single dish shall be served where convened”.

Well-placed sources told Dawn that the mechanism to monitor marriage halls, banquets and lawns, especially in Karachi, was being devised as the wedding season would begin after Eid.

A senior government official believed that limiting events to 200 guests and serving a single dish will directly benefit those struggling financially and help them save cash as well as reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel and Iran conflict.

Govt notifies only 200 guests to be allowed in a marriage function or any other party; five-member cabinet body formed to oversee implementation of austerity measures

The restriction on lavish marriage parties with a limited number of guests has been widely welcomed by inflation-hit citizens.

A man, whose daughter’s marriage is scheduled after Eid, told Dawn the provincial government’s decision to limit the number of guests and serve only one dish had brought him great relief.

A household woman was of the view that such a restriction should remain in place permanently.

Cabinet body formed

The provincial government has notified a cabinet sub-committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures and energy conservation efforts.

The committee consists of transport, home, labour and local government ministers and the secretary of the services, general administration and coordination department.

The terms of reference include monitoring the implementation of austerity measures, coordinating with the federal government, and providing guidance to government departments.

They will also examine requests for exemptions and submit recommendations to the provincial cabinet.

CS reviews measures

Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah on Wednesday held a meeting to review the implementation of comprehensive austerity and fuel conservation measures approved by the provincial cabinet.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of planning and development, a senior member of the Board of Revenue, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, secretaries of various departments and all divisional commissioners.

The chief secretary directed that the fuel quota for official vehicles be reduced by 50 per cent for the next two months and that all non-essential government vehicles be immediately grounded. Departments were also instructed to promote carpooling to reduce fuel consumption.

He said a four-day work week would be implemented across provincial government offices, with offices operating from Monday to Thursday.

To further reduce travel and fuel usage, it was decided that up to 50pc of the government workforce will be allowed to work from home on alternate days.

Secretaries and heads of departments were directed to identify eligible staff and ensure effective implementation of the work-from-home arrangement.

There’s also a ban on purchasing new vehicles and durables, and restrictions on foreign travel and official dinners.

The private sector is also encouraged to follow similar measures, with exemptions for essential services, banking, industry and agriculture.

The chief secretary directed to ensure strict implementation of the austerity and fuel conservation measures across the province.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026