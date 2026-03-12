E-Paper | March 12, 2026

SHC orders police to produce FBR chief in court

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:23am
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered presence of the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through coercive process for flouting earlier orders.

A two-judge constitutional bench of the SHC headed by Justice Adnan-ul-Karim Memon directed the inspector general of police Islamabad to execute its directive to procure attendance of FBR chief on March 25.

A petitioner had approached the SHC and submitted that he stood retired from FBR in 2019, but his pensionary benefits have been withheld on account of pendency of criminal cases and in 2022, the SHC had ordered the FBR to release his pension.

Therefore, he had filed an application seeking contempt proceedings against the chairman of FBR for not complying with the court order.

The FBR in a statement submitted that it had sent letters to the petitioner to provide requisite documents for processing his pension, but he remained unresponsive.

The bench noted that earlier, the alleged contemnor was directed to submit a compliance report or appear in person, but he failed to comply with either direction while an assistant attorney general also submitted that several letters were written to the alleged contemnor for his attendance, but no response has been received.

“In these circumstances, this court is left with no option but to procure the attendance of the chairman FBR, through coercive process to be executed by the IG police Islamabad, who shall submit a compliance report,” it added.

The bench also said that in case of non-compliance, the IG will appear in person at the next hearing.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

