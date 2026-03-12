Eight suspects denied bail in spurious drugs manufacturing and sale case

KARACHI: The drug court of Sindh has rejected the bail pleas of eight suspects who were booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case pertaining to their alleged involvement in the illegal manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs.

The FIA had registered a case against eight suspects – Zia Khalid, Raza Khalid, Khalid Akhtar, Usama Zaheer, Mirza Faisal, Muhammad Saad, Ali Nawaz and Shafique – for offences under Sections 23 and 27 of the Drugs Act, 1976, as well as relevant provisions of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) Act 2012.

According to the FIR, acting on a tip-off in February, federal drug inspectors and Drap officials raided a plot in Ahsanabad, Gulshan-i-Maymar, where they found unregistered, fake and spurious drugs, along with pharmaceutical manufacturing machinery, including tablet-making, coating and packing machines.

The team also seized multiple bags and drums of raw material containing Tramadol Hydrochloride, packaging materials and a large quantity of spurious and unregistered drugs, namely Namadal 225mg, Tymol-X 225mg tablets and Tamol-X 225mg tablets. The team also apprehended four members of the managing staff and machine operators.

During initial interrogation, manager Mirza Faisal disclosed to the agency that they were working under the directions of Zia, Khalid, Raza and Usama.

He further alleged that they had earlier been running a company named SIBA Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in Nooriabad; however, its licence was suspended by Drap over serious violations of the law.

The matter was put up before a three-member tribunal headed by Justice (retd) Abdul Maalik Gaddi after the eight suspects filed pre- and post-arrest bail applications.

The tribunal heard the counsel and FIA’s prosecutor, examined the record and dismissed the pre-arrest bail pleas of Zia, Khalid, Raza and Usama, as well as the post-arrest bail pleas of the four managing staff at the illegal drug manufacturing premises.

“The tendency of manufacturing for sell un-registered and spurious drugs is at its peak now-a-days and requires to be dealt with iron hands, in order to save the innocent persons to be victims thereof,” the court observed.

“In view of the police papers, so brought before us, sufficient evidence against the applicants/ accused who are on interim pre-arrest bail is available connecting them in a case of serious and heinous in nature and they are allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling of un-registered and spurious drugs, therefore, for the foregoing reasons, the applicants/accused who are on interim pre-arrest bail have not been able to make out the case warranting the exercise of extra ordinary jurisdiction of this court,” it added.

