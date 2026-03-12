SCA appeals for revising down petroleum prices

LARKANA: The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has appealed to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ask Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to reconsider petroleum products’ prices.

In a statement here on Wednesday, SCA Larkana division president Sirjul Oliya Rashdi said that today the international oil price is $100 per barrel, which is approximately Rs28,000 per barrel. If this amount is divided by 160 liters (one barrel), the cost comes to about Rs175 per liter. Adding around Rs25 per liter for transportation and other expenses brings the total cost to approximately Rs200 per liter, excluding taxes, he added.

If the government is selling petrol at Rs323 per liter, it means that about Rs123 per liter is being collected from consumers in the form of taxes, he said.

He said that under this situation, considering that millions of liters of fuel are sold across the country per day, approximately one billion liters of fuel are sold every 15 days.

According to the SCA’s assessment, the government earns nearly Rs123 billion in 15 days, which amounts to roughly Rs240 billion per month.

In a meeting, the SCA Larkana division has condemned the government’s decision to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs55 per litre.

The participants described the increase as the economic murder of farmers and the common man. They believed that such a massive rise would significantly enhance the agricultural production costs and cast direct impact on agriculture and the overall economy.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026