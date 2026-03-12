First phase of Sindh Flood Rehabilitation Project near completion, says official

SUKKUR: The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP), a government project launched to restore infrastructure damaged by the devastating 2022 floods, has reached near completion in its first phase, an official said on Wednesday.

During his visit to Sukkur, Project Director Ghulam Asgar Kanasro briefed the media on the progress of the initiative, which is being implemented by the provincial Planning and Development Department to rehabilitate key infrastructure and support communities affected by the disaster.

He explained that under the first phase of the project, 141 flood-damaged farm-to-market and link roads, stretching about 825 kilometres across 19 districts, have been fully rehabilitated.

He said that these restored roads have reconnected villages with markets, schools, hospitals, and district headquarters, adding that nearly five million people are now benefiting from easier travel and improved economic activity.

The project has also focused on restoring water supply and drainage systems. Around 500 water supply and drainage schemes have been rehabilitated in 11 districts.

As a result, approximately three million residents now have better access to safe drinking water and improved sanitation, Mr Kanasro said and added that the upgraded systems have also been designed to withstand future climate-related disasters.

He further shared that to support families whose incomes were disrupted by the floods, the government introduced a Cash-for-Work programme.

Through this initiative, about 139,655 people across 14 districts received temporary employment. Participants helped clear drainage channels, repair community infrastructure, and restore important local facilities. The programme not only helped rebuild communities but also provided financial relief to affected households.

Emergency services have also been strengthened under the project. Rescue 1122 district headquarters have been established in 12 districts, along with 16 satellite rescue stations built along major highways including the M-9, N-5, and N-55.

Additionally, ten emergency and trauma wards in civil hospitals across nine districts have been refurbished to improve treatment for accident and disaster victims.

Officials report that the first phase of SFERP has reached about 99.5 per cent completion.

Meanwhile, the second phase is already underway with nearly 47pc progress. Current work includes the rehabilitation of additional flood-affected roads in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, and Sukkur, as well as the construction of a Rescue 1122 headquarters in Sukkur. Special safeguards are also being integrated to support women and other vulnerable groups.

