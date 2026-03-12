E-Paper | March 12, 2026

LHC stays contract employees sacking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued a stay order preventing the termination of contract employees at Government Khwaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC), Sialkot.

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir issued the order on a petition filed by Nadeem Iqbal and others.

The petitioners’ counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued that they were victims of a mala fide pick-and-choose-policy.

The counsel stated that approximately 400 other colleagues in similar positions have had their contracts extended, while the petitioners were allegedly singled out for termination without legal justification. He said the appointment letter of petitioner Nadeem Iqbal, a biomedical engineer appointed in 2021, guaranteed permanent status after a one-year satisfactory performance period.

However, he said, despite maintaining excellent and unblemished service records and even being assigned additional leadership roles, the respondents threatened to end the employment of the petitioners.

The lawyer argued that the threat of termination violates the right to life and liberty, which includes the right to a livelihood. He said article 25 guarantees equality before the law and protection against discrimination.

He asked the court to order the respondents to initiate and complete the process of regularisation of the petitioners in accordance with law. The judge issued notices to the Punjab government and the Board of Management of the medical college for submission of replies by April 6.

The judge ordered that the petitioners be allowed to continue their services until the next date of hearing.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

