Woman dies, three injured in road accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
LAHORE: A woman died and three injured when their speeding car collided with CBD road fence near Kalma Chowk on Wednesday night.

The accident took place when the car, driven by one of the injured women of the family, went out of control at a turn.

The police and Rescue 1122 vehicles reached the site on being alerted. They pulled out the injured women from the damaged vehicle and shifted two of them to a nearby hospital and provided first aid to others. One of them, identified as Mona, succumbed to her injuries while Alisha, Sajal and Fatima were out of danger.

The police were investigating the cause of the accident.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

