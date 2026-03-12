E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Four cops suspended for ‘torture’ of two bikers

Our Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
BAHAWALPUR: The district police officer on Wednesday suspended four policemen from service for allegedly torturing two motorcyclists at Khairpur Tamewali police station.

According to police spokesperson, a sub-inspector the other day allegedly tortured motorcyclist Rashid and his pillion in Khairpur Tamewali, where traffic warden Waseem issued him Rs2,000 fine ticket for alleged violation of traffic rules.

At this, the motorcyclists and the warden had a row with the result the officials took them to Khairpur police station where the bikers were tortured.

A local politician after receipt of the incident went to the police station from where Rashid was shifted and admitted to THQ Hospital, Khairpur, for treatment.

The police torture video went viral on social media, which attracted the attention of DPO Rana Abdul Wahab.

He suspended sub-inspectors Waseem and Talib, traffic assistant Shaukat Ali and head constable Abid.

The DPO after their suspension appointed the Khairpur Tamewali SDPO as an inquiry officer and directed him to submit report at the earliest.

DROWNS: A four-year-old girl drowned in Abu Dhabi canal at Iqbalabad near Uch Sharif, about 70kms from here, on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Fatima while playing along the canal bank fell into the water and drowned. The Rescue 1122 launched an operation but could not recover her and abandoned the search which would be resumed on Thursday.

GANG SMASHED: The Tibba Sultanpur police in Vehari district claimed to have smashed a dacoits’ gang known as Naveed gang.

The police arrested its three members Naveed, Tahseen and Adnanan and recovered from their possession stolen valuables worth Rs1.1 million of 13 burglary cases.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

