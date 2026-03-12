Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs9m recovered by NHMP

TOBA TEK SINGH: A team of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) recovered a large consignment of non-tax-paid cigarettes worth Rs9 million during an operation on M-4 motorway on Wednesday.

According to an NHMP spokesperson, inspectors Mohsin Younis, Usman Shabbir, Owais and Zeeshan stopped a suspicious pickup van on M-4 motorway.

During the search, the officials recovered 70 cartons of non-tax-paid cigarettes, worth about Rs9 million, from the van and arrested two suspects -- Abid (driver) and Waqas.

The spokesperson said the suspects were transporting cigarettes from Sargodha to Muzaffargarh. Later, the recovered cigarettes, the vehicle and both suspects were handed over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) authorities for further legal action.

‘RAPIST’ BOOKED: Mandi Faizabad, Nankana Sahib, police booked on Wednesday a man for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law.

Complainant ‘M’, wife of Ghulam Dastagir, claimed in the FIR registered under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that her father-in-law, ‘A’, overpowered her when she was alone at home, threatened to kill her and raped her.

She has been referred to Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital for medical examination while police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

FOUND MURDERED: A man has been found murdered in his house in Mohalla Bahlolwalaat Kamalia under mysterious circumstances.

Kamalia city police say they were informed by a complainant, Suhail, that someone has murdered his brother-in-law Nadeen Riaz Jat (50), who lived alone in his house.

The police shifted the body to Kamalia THQ Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted.

The autopsy report shows that the victim was subjected to severe torture before being slaughtered by his killer(s).

The police say that the victim had two wives, who, along with their children, resided in Faisalabad. Further investigation is going on.

ARRESTED: A young man was arrested on Wednesday by Sandalbar police, Faisalabad, for misbehaving with a lady health worker (LHW) when she was visited his house at Chak 58-JB in connection with a survey of dengue patients.

The complainant LHW stated in the FIR registered under sections 186 and 509 of the PPC that during her visit, the suspect, Awais, used abusive language against her.

DCC APPOINTMENTS: Punjab government has appointed two more PPP representatives in the district coordination committees (DCCs) of Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

As per the government notifications, PPP former MNA from Jaranwala Malik Nawab Sher Waseer has been appointed a member of Faisalabad DCC, while PPP district president Atif Husnain Kharal has been appointed a member of Toba DCC.

