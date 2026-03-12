Man killed by relatives over suspicion

OKARA: A man was allegedly shot dead by his relatives over suspicion that he was a police informant.

According to the FIR, a family of the Odd clan suspected that their close relative Alam Sher Odd was providing information to the police regarding the alleged criminal activities of Talib Odd, who was recently nabbed by the police.

Over this, five sons of Allah Ditta Odd, his wife Shareefan Bibi along with five other relatives including two unidentified men attacked Alam’s family on Tuesday afternoon when the victim’s family was labouring in the fields in the Katcha Pacca village in the Dipalpur Saddar Police area.

The FIR claimed that the 11 armed attackers reached the area on three motorcycles.

It claimed that the suspects repeatedly shot Alam Sher and he was killed on the spot. The FIR said that the attackers managed their escape from the scene.

On the complaint of Alam Sher’s mother Hussanan Bibi, the Dipalpur Saddar police registered a case against 11 accused.

Later, the police claimed to have arrested two main accused, Shareefan Bibi and Punnoo.

LIFE SENTENCE: A drug dealer was sentenced for life along with a fine Rs0.8 million by Dipalpur Additional Sessions Judge Mustahsan Ahmad Minhas on Wednesday.

The Hujra Shah Muqeem police had arrested drug dealer Shahid Jameel Ghuri with 10.355kg of charas at the Pakistani Pul on the Dipalpur-Kasur road in July, 2024.

The court on the conclusion of the trial proceedings sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs0.8m.

The court ruled that in case of default, the convict would serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

DOG BITE Victim: A 10-year-old victim of a stray dog bite died on Wednesday in a hospital in Lahore.

Zulekha (10) of village 44/SP was bitten by a stray dog five days ago. She was taken to a hospital in Lahore where she succumbed to her injuries.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026