FWO to introduce free anti-theft M-tag chips for bikes

ISLAMABAD: FWO is developing a new M-tag chip for motorcycles, which will be distributed to motorists free of charge.

Speaking to the media at Parliament, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said the development of the new chip is ongoing, and once completed, it will be provided free of cost to motorists.

According to FWO, the M-tag attached to the motorcycle becomes ineffective once removed, so there is no risk of the same M-tag being used on another bike.

In case of theft, the M-tag can be reported via the helpline number to be immediately blocked. A new tag will be installed free of charge if stolen.

Several security and safety features have been incorporated into the M-tag.

The online registration process for taxis is currently underway, with over 19,000 taxis and bikes registered so far.

Drivers are now required to record rider identities, pickup locations, and drop-off points.

In foreign countries, taxis operate only with a licence. Similarly, taxi registration in Islamabad is being implemented as part of a security measure. Security has also been heightened at all mosques and imambargahs across the city, with officers actively patrolling the area.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026