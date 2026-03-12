E-Paper | March 12, 2026

FWO to introduce free anti-theft M-tag chips for bikes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: FWO is developing a new M-tag chip for motorcycles, which will be distributed to motorists free of charge.

Speaking to the media at Parliament, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said the development of the new chip is ongoing, and once completed, it will be provided free of cost to motorists.

According to FWO, the M-tag attached to the motorcycle becomes ineffective once removed, so there is no risk of the same M-tag being used on another bike.

In case of theft, the M-tag can be reported via the helpline number to be immediately blocked. A new tag will be installed free of charge if stolen.

Several security and safety features have been incorporated into the M-tag.

The online registration process for taxis is currently underway, with over 19,000 taxis and bikes registered so far.

Drivers are now required to record rider identities, pickup locations, and drop-off points.

In foreign countries, taxis operate only with a licence. Similarly, taxi registration in Islamabad is being implemented as part of a security measure. Security has also been heightened at all mosques and imambargahs across the city, with officers actively patrolling the area.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe