PFA busts counterfeit cold drinks plant

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Wednesday to have raided a fake cold drinks plant with around 15,000 litres of counterfeit beverages prepared for supply during Eid in Lahore.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the enforcement team raided a unit in the Karol Ghati area, where counterfeit cold drinks of well-known brands were being produced and bottled illegally.

During the operation, authorities disposed of 15,000 litres of ready cold drinks, 150 litres of chemical mixture and 700 empty bottles, while three filling machines, eight gas cylinders and a pressure pump used in the illegal production were confiscated.

The team also found 11 individuals involved in the unlawful activity, the spokesperson added.

A case has been registered against the unit owner for operating the illegal manufacturing setup.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the fake beverages were being prepared using unfiltered tap water, open colours, flavours and prohibited ingredients, posing serious health risks to consumers. He added that counterfeit bottles were being produced by placing fake labels of various well-known brands on locally prepared drinks.

The DG FA further said that the beverages were being produced without any approved formula, while poor hygiene conditions were observed at the unit where the prepared mixture was stored uncovered in prohibited drums. He said the illegal activity was being carried out secretly in a residential area, adding that the PFA vigilance team traced the unit after conducting surveillance of the supply chain.

The DG said the crackdown against food adulteration was continuing on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The PFA teams were working round the clock in three shifts during Ramazan to ensure the availability of safe food and to eliminate health hazards across Punjab, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026