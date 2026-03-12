One murderer gets death, another life term

SARGODHA: The additional district and sessions judge sentenced one convict to death with 16 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs350,000 and the other convict to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000 in two murder and attempt to murder cases.

The Bhagtanwala Police had registered a case for the murder and attempt to murder committed two years ago in the Bhagtanwala Town on Sargodha-Lahore Road and after completing the investigation of the case, the challan was sent to the court.

The judge sentenced Muhammad Imran to death with a fine of Rs300,000, 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder with a fine of Rs30,000 and six years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000 for causing harm.

While pronouncing the verdict in the murder case of Gul Mast Khan in the Jhal Chakian Police area, the additional sessions judge sentenced convict Sajjad Haider to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000.

ACCIDENTS: Two people were killed and one person was injured in two different road accidents in and around the city on Wednesday.

According to details, a 24-year-old youth died and Kashif Zafar (14) sustained serious head injuries in a collision between two motorcycles due to speeding. They were shifted to the Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital and police were investigating the incident.

In another accident, 60-year-old Muhammad Zulfiqar of Phulruwan was killed when a speeding car hit his motorcycle at Salem Chowk on the Sargodha-Gujarat Road. His body was shifted to the RHC Hospital.

The Phularwan Police reached the spot and were busy investigating the incident.

MOTORWAYS: A plan to link the divisional headquarters across the province with the motorways was discussed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath.

The meeting was attended by C&W Secretary Sohail Ashraf, additional secretary, special secretary, chief engineers and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, various aspects of linking the divisional headquarters of Punjab with the motorways network were discussed.

The minister directed the officers to start work in this regard and directed them to identify locations from where a link to the motorways could be easily established. The minister said that under this project, the possibilities of effectively connecting the divisional headquarters, including Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur, with the motorways would be reviewed.

He further directed that work should also be done to link the Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur districts with the motorways so that citizens of these areas could also get better travel facilities. Mr Bharath said that while planning the project, it should be ensured that citizens could access the motorway in the shortest possible time.

He said that the chief minister of Punjab was determined to provide the best and quality travel facilities to the public and for this purpose, steps were being taken to improve the infrastructure across the province.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026