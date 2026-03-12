E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Two killed, one injured in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
TAXILA: Two persons were killed while another was critically injured in three different incidents in various parts of Attock on Wednesday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, a man was killed in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a motorcycle on Hospital Road in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

Police sources said Haider Ali was going on his motorcycle, and while overtaking a truck, his motorcycle collided head-on with a van; as a result, he received head injuries and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy committed suicide over alleged joblessness in the Shakardara area in the limits of the Attock Police station. Police, while quoting the family of the victim, said that 20-year-old Rizwan was in “distress due to unemployment”.

He locked himself in a room on Wednesday and shot himself with a pistol. After completing the necessary formalities, the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for further legal and medical procedures.

Separately, a man was critically injured when a speedy car, recklessly driven by an unknown driver, knocked him down on the G.T. Road near Manonagar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

The man was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, and he has not been identified till filing of this news report. The respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

