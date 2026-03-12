Traffic restored on KKH

GILGIT: Karakoram Highway (KKH) reopened for traffic on Wednesday as rain and snowfall continued across Gilgit-Baltistan, with landslides blocking the highway at multiple locations between Diamer and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohistan on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers travelling to or from Gilgit-Baltistan to other parts of the country, were stranded at various locations in Kohistan.

Deputy Commissioner Diamer Ataur Rehman Kakar told Dawn that KKH opened for traffic on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier issued an alert for an increased risk of glacial lake outburst flood, snow avalanches and landslides in GB and upper KP till March 12. According to police, most parts of GB received rainfall while upper areas received fresh snowfall, creating difficulties for local residents.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026