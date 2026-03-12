Afridi orders preparation of flood contingency plan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Wednesday ordered the timely preparation of a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure sustainable flood mitigation measures for vulnerable areas.

“Constructing conventional protective walls is not sufficient. Authorities should assess the effectiveness of the current flood protection infrastructure while identifying additional measures to safeguard public life and property,” Mr Afridi told a meeting of the relief, rehabilitation and settlement department via video link.

The participants reviewed the department’s performance, ongoing relief operations and preparedness for potential natural disasters in the province.

The statement came after the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned of potential cloudbursts and flash floods during the upcoming summer season, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Officials briefed the meeting on the core functions of the relief, rehabilitation and settlement department, attached institutions, ongoing relief operations, reform initiatives and other related matters.

The chief minister ordered the mines and minerals department and the irrigation department to jointly assess vulnerable sites along riverbanks and ensure riverbed cleaning and take other preventive measures against flooding.

He instructed authorities to launch an effective anti-encroachment campaign alongside rivers and major urban areas immediately after Ramazan in order to minimise risks and reduce potential losses during natural disasters.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the payment of compensation to internally displaced persons in various districts.

Mr Afridi directed officials to accelerate compensation disbursements, assess the needs of other affected districts and present details of the resources required to address any funding shortfall.

He said that the provincial government would ensure the availability of necessary resources for compensation payments to affected people.

The chief minister accepted the proposal to establish regional warehouses for emergency relief supplies and said divisional headquarters should have warehouses.

He ordered the establishment of these facilities at strategic central points to ensure timely and efficient response to emergencies.

Mr Afridi ordered the development of a comprehensive digital dashboard for effective monitoring of human resources and departmental assets, along with the gradual digitisation of departmental operations to strengthen institutional management.

He added that authorities should review the dashboard on a daily basis to ensure preparedness and prevent operational gaps during emergencies.

Regarding the strengthening of Rescue 1122 services, officials said that recruitment for 1,326 positions was under way.

The chief minister ordered the early completion of the recruitment process and agreed in principle to the creation of 1,125 more positions in the second phase. He said that the required funds should be provided for the purpose.

Mr Afridi directed authorities to develop a comprehensive plan for the deployment of medical motorbikes at all divisional headquarters.

The proposal to establish civil defence offices across the province also came under consideration.

