Over 100 held, machinery seized over placer gold mining

Our Correspondent Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
KOHAT: In a major action against illegal placer gold mining in Shakardarra on Wednesday, police arrested 111 miners including owners of companies and impounded vehicles and machinery worth millions of rupees.

An amount exceeding Rs23 million was also recovered from the arrested persons and 104 FIRs were registered against them.

Police also seized 17 excavators and cars, 38 trucks, eight Suzuki pickups, two dumpers, seven tankers, 28 tractors, two loaders, 28 generators, five plants, 67 meter long water pipes used in washing out gold from mud and sand, more than 85,000 liters of diesel and 32,000 liters of petrol.

The district police officer, Shehbaz Elahi, warned the respective SHO of stern action if the illegal activity was resumed again.

It is pertinent to mention here that three young men were murdered in a clash between two rival mining parties over selection of sites the other day.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

