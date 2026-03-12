Oil firms get notices over violation of environmental laws

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Agency (KP-EPA) has issued notices to the two leading oil companies for the alleged violations of the environmental laws at their depots located on the GT Road in Nowshera district.

In two different notices, KP-EPA has directed the oil companies to appear before it on March 17 and clarify their position in respect of the environmental pollution under Section 11 and environmental approval under Section 13 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Act, 2014.

The notices state following receipt of a complaint, the monitoring inspector (central) inspected the sites on November 07, 2025 and reported that there were violations of the Act at the depots.

The complaint was filed by a member of the Pabbi tehsil, Taimur Kamal.

The notices further stated that whoever contravened or failed to comply with the provisions of sections 11, 13 & 17 or any other order passed thereunder would be punishable under Section 18(1) of the Act with a minimum fine of Rs50,000, which may extend to Rs70 million.

In the case of a continuing contravention or failure, a compulsory additional fine would be imposed, which may extend to Rs100,000 a day if such a violation of law continues.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026