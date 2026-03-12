Results of Peshawar’s sewage testing raise hopes for polio eradication

PESHAWAR: The environmental sewage water sample from Peshawar has tested negative for poliovirus for two months consecutively, raising hopes for declining infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar, one of the countrywide core reservoirs of polio, has been reporting the virus in its sewage water samples since long. However, it has showed negativity for two months in a row. In January, the sample turned out negative after staying positive for seven months and the same result was confirmed in the sample collected in February this year.

Polio laboratory at National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, confirmed that two samples from North Waziristan emerged positive while the outcome of the sample from Swat was awaited. A total of 31 samples from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were tested in the laboratory.

The overall trend showed that only six per cent positivity for poliovirus was recorded in the samples in February down by 50 per cent compared to January 2026. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 19 polio cases of nationwide 31 infections in 2025, mostly from southern districts.

Two samples from North Waziristan emerge positive in laboratory

Peshawar has been the main issue where the virus existed for long time as children from all over the province visited the provincial capital.

Authorities concerned attributed the elimination of poliovirus, especially from Peshawar, to high quality campaign ending on February 5 during which not only reduction in refusal cases was recorded but the children, who were previously inaccessible, were inoculated against the crippling disease.

The maiden polio drive of 2026 targeted 6.47 million children below five years in 36 districts of the province and health workers reached 96 per cent of the target children. The number of missed children recorded stood at 80,632 as they didn’t show up during the door-to-door drive.

In December last year, the tally of missed children was 82,393, according to data compiled by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign also saw the number of children remaining unacquainted dude to their parents’ reluctance dipped from 18,349 in December to 17,390.

The newly-enforced Peshawar Intensification Plan and administration of polio vaccine to children crossing Kohat tunnel from southern districts were also among the reasons of elimination of the virus. Peshawar’s sewage water contamination with poliovirus was also due to arrival of children from polio-endemic southern districts to the provincial capital and under the strategy, children at Kohat tunnel were immunised.

Experts said that presence of the virus in sewage water indicated that vaccination campaigns weren’t of good quality and children were not safe from the crippling disease. They said that children required two drops in every campaign till five years to scale up their immunity against poliovirus.

They said that application of new Peshawar-specific strategy could bear good results.

Officials said that in the last campaign, district administrations along with police played significant role to ensure immunisation of children which was evident from the result of environmental samples. In Peshawar, strengthening of transit vaccination helped vaccinators to reach mobile population with enhanced supportive supervision and the strategy of on the spot resolution of problems faced by polio teams.

They said that the last campaign set forth the strategy, especially focusing on high-risk areas in 43 union councils in line with the data of previous efforts.

Officials said that issues in polio drive, including fake finger marking, were also resolved because people were in the habit of forcing vaccinators to mark the fingers of their children with indelible ink without being immunised. They said that vaccinators were able to give jabs to children and after that mark their fingers with ink that led to effectiveness and quality of vaccination. That was made possible with the support of police, they added.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026