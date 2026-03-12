Peshawar safe city initiative to boost security, investment: SCCI

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the launching of the Peshawar Safe City Project, saying the initiative would help restore investors’ confidence and contribute to the revival of economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the SCCI president, Junaid Altaf, along with senior vice president Mohammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash and members of the executive committee described the project as a significant step towards improving security and ensuring the protection of lives and property in the provincial capital.

The chamber said the Safe City Project had long been a key proposal of the business community and its formal implementation marked an important milestone. The initiative, launched by the provincial government and police, features advanced artificial intelligence-powered cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to provide round-the-clock surveillance.

The SCCI office-bearers said the project was the need of the hour and would play a crucial role in creating a safer environment for residents, traders and investors. They expressed the hope that the initiative would have long-term positive impacts on security and help rebuild the confidence of businessmen and investors concerned about the law and order situation in the city.

They congratulated the provincial government, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, security institutions and other stakeholders on the launch of the project and appreciated them for incorporating the business community’s suggestions into the plan.

Mr Altaf noted that capital flight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had increased over the past several years due to security concerns, policy issues and other factors, resulting in rising unemployment in the province.

However, he said initiatives such as the Safe City Project could play an important role in restoring investor confidence and reviving business and commercial activities across the province.

He added that the SCCI was actively working with the provincial government, institutions and other stakeholders to promote economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chamber, he said, had also proposed a major incentives package to both the federal and provincial governments to help revive business and industrial activities in the province. He added that proposals had been submitted to improve the ease of doing business and introduce facilitation services for the business community through a one-window operation.

Mr Altaf pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered vast investment opportunities in multiple sectors and stressed the need to fully utilise these potentials to generate employment and strengthen the provincial economy.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026