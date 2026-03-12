E-Paper | March 12, 2026

Peshawar safe city initiative to boost security, investment: SCCI

Bureau Report Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday welcomed the launching of the Peshawar Safe City Project, saying the initiative would help restore investors’ confidence and contribute to the revival of economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, the SCCI president, Junaid Altaf, along with senior vice president Mohammad Nadeem, vice president Sabir Ahmad Bangash and members of the executive committee described the project as a significant step towards improving security and ensuring the protection of lives and property in the provincial capital.

The chamber said the Safe City Project had long been a key proposal of the business community and its formal implementation marked an important milestone. The initiative, launched by the provincial government and police, features advanced artificial intelligence-powered cameras equipped with facial recognition technology to provide round-the-clock surveillance.

The SCCI office-bearers said the project was the need of the hour and would play a crucial role in creating a safer environment for residents, traders and investors. They expressed the hope that the initiative would have long-term positive impacts on security and help rebuild the confidence of businessmen and investors concerned about the law and order situation in the city.

They congratulated the provincial government, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, security institutions and other stakeholders on the launch of the project and appreciated them for incorporating the business community’s suggestions into the plan.

Mr Altaf noted that capital flight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had increased over the past several years due to security concerns, policy issues and other factors, resulting in rising unemployment in the province.

However, he said initiatives such as the Safe City Project could play an important role in restoring investor confidence and reviving business and commercial activities across the province.

He added that the SCCI was actively working with the provincial government, institutions and other stakeholders to promote economic growth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chamber, he said, had also proposed a major incentives package to both the federal and provincial governments to help revive business and industrial activities in the province. He added that proposals had been submitted to improve the ease of doing business and introduce facilitation services for the business community through a one-window operation.

Mr Altaf pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offered vast investment opportunities in multiple sectors and stressed the need to fully utilise these potentials to generate employment and strengthen the provincial economy.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

ERASING previously defined ‘red lines’, the brutal US-Israeli war on Iran has brought regional states face to...
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe