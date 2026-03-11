Thai ship hit in Strait of Hormuz was headed to India: foreign ministry

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Thai ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz was headed to the port of Kandla in western India, Al Jazeera reports.

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” the Indian foreign ministry has said in a statement.

“Precious lives, including [those] of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.”