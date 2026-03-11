Canada looks for ways to increase oil production to curb price spikes from Iran war

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson says Canada will look at ways to increase its crude production to help global efforts to stabilise oil prices in the face of the Iran war, according to Reuters.

The Canadian government is talking to the country’s oil producers about delaying planned maintenance projects at oil sands facilities in order to temporarily increase output, Hodgson has told reporters in Ottawa.

It is also asking Canadian refineries that are using imported oil to use more domestic oil, in order to free up supply in other regions.