Pope Leo laments death of civilians, children in Iran war

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 10:45pm
Pope Leo has lamented the death of numerous civilians in the ongoing Iran war and also expressed closeness to people in Lebanon, saying the country, targeted by Israeli strikes, was going through a “great trial”, Reuters reports.

Leo, the first American pope, called on pilgrims in his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square to pray for peace.

“Let us continue to pray for peace in Iran, and throughout the Middle East, especially for the many civilian victims, including many innocent children,” the pontiff has urged.

