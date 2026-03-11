Opposition’s joint parliamentary party condemns US–Israel attacks on Iran, says Iran has right to self defence

The opposition’s joint parliamentary party meeting has condemned US–Israeli attacks on Iran, emphasising that Tehran has every right to self-defence.

The meeting, chaired by Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, has urged Muslim countries not to allow their territories, airspace, or resources to be used against any other country under external pressure.

Participants also considered national security, the regional situation, and the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and unanimously adopted a resolution.

It has expressed deep concern over the situation in the region and condemned the attacks carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, declaring them a violation of international law and the sovereignty of a state.

The participants emphasised that every sovereign state has the right to self-defence.

Additionally, the meeting paid tribute to late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and others, while also congratulating Mojtaba Khamenei on assuming the post of supreme leader.

It expressed hope that under his leadership, Iran will move forward with greater strength toward internal stability, development, and national unity.

In light of Article 40 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the meeting further stressed that Pakistan should play its role in promoting brotherly relations among Muslim countries and strengthening Islamic unity, while prioritising diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful solutions to reduce tensions in the region.

It also urged the government and international community to take immediate diplomatic measures to ensure a ceasefire, reduced tensions and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.