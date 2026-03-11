Iran military capabilities ‘not reduced to zero’: France’s Macron

France’s President Emmanuel Macron says that Iran’s military capabilities have been weakened but not “reduced to zero” in US and Israeli strikes, AFP reports.

“Considerable damage has already been inflicted on Iran’s military ballistic capabilities, but it continues to attack several countries in the region, and therefore its capabilities have not been reduced to zero,” he has said after a video call with G7 leaders.

Macron added that he left it up to US President Donald Trump to “clarify both his ultimate objectives and the pace he wants to set for operations”.