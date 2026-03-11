Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say targeted US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said they had targeted several US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain during the war with the United States and Israel, AFP reports.

“Key infrastructure at the US base at Mina Salman port, the nerve centre of the US Fifth Fleet… was hit by Iranian missiles and drones,” the Guards said on their website Sepah News, referring to US installations in Bahrain.

“At the same time Camp Patriot (in Kuwait), including equipment hangars, accommodation and assembly centres for American soldiers at the Mohammed Al-Ahmad and Ali Al-Salem naval bases, also suffered heavy losses,” they said, adding that they also attacked the Camp Buehring base in Kuwait.