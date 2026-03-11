Dar, Bangladesh foreign minister express concern at evolving regional situation: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken to Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rehman, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

“They expressed concern over the evolving regional situation in the Middle East and the wider region and its implications for regional peace and stability, as well as its wider consequences,” it said on X.

“Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, both sides agreed to continue close engagement to advance bilateral and multilateral cooperation,” it added.