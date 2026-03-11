Iran says US, Israeli ships passing through Strait of Hormuz could be targeted

Iran’s military has said any ships belonging to the United States, Israel or their allies passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz could be targeted, AFP reports.

“Any vessel whose oil cargo or the vessel itself belongs to the United States, the Zionist regime or their hostile allies will be considered legitimate targets,” said the military’s central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement carried by state TV.

It reiterated that Iran’s armed forces “will not allow a single litre of oil to transit” through the strait.