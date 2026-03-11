Israel urges UNSC to designate Iran Guards ‘terrorist organisation’

Israel’s foreign minister has urged the UN Security Council to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organisation”, as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic raged for a 12th day, AFP reports.

“The Iranian regime’s recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security,” Gideon Saar posted on X.

“I urge the UN Security Council to condemn Iran and immediately designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation,” he added, addressing a letter to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, who is the current president of the Security Council.