E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Israel urges UNSC to designate Iran Guards ‘terrorist organisation’

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 04:58pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Israel’s foreign minister has urged the UN Security Council to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organisation”, as the US-Israeli war against the Islamic Republic raged for a 12th day, AFP reports.

“The Iranian regime’s recent actions underscore that its aggression constitutes a direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security,” Gideon Saar posted on X.

“I urge the UN Security Council to condemn Iran and immediately designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation,” he added, addressing a letter to the US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, who is the current president of the Security Council.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe