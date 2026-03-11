Iran says US, Israel attacked maritime ambulance in Strait of Hormuz

Iran has said that the United States and Israel have struck a maritime ambulance boat at an island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports, citing local media.

“Following the US-Zionist attacks this afternoon, a maritime ambulance stationed at the dock of Hormuz Island was hit by missiles,” Mehr news agency reported, showing footage of the boat on fire.

It said the vessel transports emergency patients from the island to Bandar Abbas in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province.

Other media carried similar reports.