Romania to allow US to use Black Sea base for Iran missions: report

Romania is set to approve a US request for the temporary deployment of fighter jets at a Black Sea airbase amid the US military campaign in the Middle East, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Washington seeks to send a number of aircraft to the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, where broader logistical operations and refuelling will take place,” they said, as per the report, asking not to be identified, speaking about sensitive military issues.

“The US also plans to deploy as many as 500 soldiers to Romania,” the report said, citing one of the people.