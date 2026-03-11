Vessel hit by projectile off UAE coast: UK maritime agency

A second container ship was hit off the coast of the UAE by an unidentified projectile on Wednesday, a British maritime security agency said, as Iran presses attacks on the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“The master of a bulk carrier has reported their vessel being hit by an unknown projectile. There is no report of any environmental impact. The crew are reported safe and well,” said the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

It said the incident took place 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai.