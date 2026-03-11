PHOTOS: Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 11:38am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A damaged apartment building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, in central Beirut, Lebanon, March 11, 2026. —Reuters Emergency personnel stand near a damaged apartment building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike, in central Beirut, Lebanon, March 11, 2026. —Reuters People gather near damaged vehicles following a reported strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from social media video released March 11, 2026. — Reuters Smoke rises from a building following a reported strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran in this screen grab obtained from social media video released March 11, 2026.