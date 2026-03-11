Afghanistan-SL series in UAE postponed amid Middle East crisis: reports

The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the UAE has been postponed due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, media reports say.

According to Reuters, the teams were due to play three T20s in Sharjah and three One-Day Internationals in Dubai between March 13 and March 25.

“Yes, the white-ball series against Sri Lanka is postponed. There were some issues with flights, logistics, and the regional situation,” Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan told Cricbuzz.

“We also explored a second option to stage these matches in Sri Lanka and remained in continuous contact with the Sri Lanka Cricket board. However, there were no available flights from the UAE to Sri Lanka at that time.