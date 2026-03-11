From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Islamic values

PESHAWAR: NWFP Chief Minister Nasrullah Khan Khattak has said that the promotion of Islamic values was the cornerstone of the policies of the Government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. In his presidential address at … the third round of the International Seerat Congress here this morning [March 10], Mr Khattak said that Pakistan was an articulate spokesman of Islamic brotherhood and was vigorously advocating the cause of Muslim world at all international forums… . … He was confident that the Congress would go a long way in realising the high ideals of Islamic unity and solidarity as advocated by Muslim leaders like Maulana Jamaluddin Afghani and Mr Mohammad Iqbal. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] a complete lower jaw, considered by experts to be that of the earliest man who probably lived some 8 to 10 million years ago on the plateau of Potohar was discovered by a team of geologists early this year. Prof David Pilbeam of Yale University, head of the American team which is collaborating with the Geological Survey of Pakistan in this excavation project, gave the details of this startling discovery at a Press conference.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026