E-Paper | March 11, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Islamic values

From the Newspaper Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:28am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: NWFP Chief Minister Nasrullah Khan Khattak has said that the promotion of Islamic values was the cornerstone of the policies of the Government of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. In his presidential address at … the third round of the International Seerat Congress here this morning [March 10], Mr Khattak said that Pakistan was an articulate spokesman of Islamic brotherhood and was vigorously advocating the cause of Muslim world at all international forums… . … He was confident that the Congress would go a long way in realising the high ideals of Islamic unity and solidarity as advocated by Muslim leaders like Maulana Jamaluddin Afghani and Mr Mohammad Iqbal. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Islamabad,] a complete lower jaw, considered by experts to be that of the earliest man who probably lived some 8 to 10 million years ago on the plateau of Potohar was discovered by a team of geologists early this year. Prof David Pilbeam of Yale University, head of the American team which is collaborating with the Geological Survey of Pakistan in this excavation project, gave the details of this startling discovery at a Press conference.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe