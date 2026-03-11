Saim, Akhlaq shine in Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites victories

PESHAWAR: Karachi Whites and Lahore Whites emerged victorious agai­nst Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, respectively, on the third day of the National T20 Cup here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Monday night

In the first game, Karachi Whites defeated Bahawalpur by 12 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after rain brought play to a premature end with Karachi cruising at 78 without loss in nine overs while chasing 186.

That the Karachi Whites were 12 runs ahead of the 66-run DLS par score after nine overs was due to the opening duo plundering 58 runs in the powerplay. The win marked their second consecutive triumph in the tournament with games against Peshawar and Lahore Whites left.

The chase was underpinned by the unbeaten opening partnership between Abdullah Fazal (25 not out, off 21 balls) and player-of-the-match Saim Ayub, who registered his 21st T20 half-century with an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Saim also excelled with the ball bagging two for 43, including the prized wicket of Bahawalpur’s opener Mohammad Faizan Zafar (49 off 33). Pacer Mohammad Umar spearheaded Karachi Whites’ bowling effort with 3-27.

Bahawalpur had earlier posted 185-8 in their 20 overs, with skipper Mohammad Imran leading the charge with a 35-ball 55 featuring one four and five sixes, while opener Mohammad Akram chipped in with 25 off 19 balls, hitting five fours.

In the second game on Monday, Lahore Whites downed Faisalabad by six wickets with two balls to spare, chasing down a 107-run target in a rain-curtailed 10-overs-a-side fixture.

After opting to bat first in a delayed start, which at first reduced the game to 16-overs-a-side, Faisal­ abad were 42-3 in 4.1 overs when rain first interrupted play. After the resumption of play the game was reduced to 13-overs-a-side.

A second stoppage came with the score at 105-7 in 9.5 overs, at which point it further trimmed the match to 10 overs-a-side.

Faisalabad finished on 106-7 in their allotted 10 overs, powered by No.8 batter Mubasir Khan’s 10-ball 26 laced with one four and three sixes. Opener Mohammad Faizan also provided some spark at the top with 21 off 11 deliveries, striking one four and two sixes.

For Lahore Whites, Ahmed Daniyal claimed three wickets for 17 in two overs, while Ubaid Shah chipped in with 2-25 in three overs.

In reply, Lahore Whites’ openers Mohammad Akhlaq (48 off 28, eight fours, one six) and Mohammad Faiq (32 off 13) all but sealed the contest with a thunderous 74-run opening stand in five overs.

Faiq bagged 26 runs off the fifth over of the innings bowled by Mohammad Zeeshan, smashing three sixes and two fours on the first five balls before falling on the last.Faisalabad tried to stage a comeback by taking three for 11 from 7.4 to 9.3 over mark, which included a two-wicket over by Mubasir, but in vain as skipper Aamir Jamal hit the winning runs for his team.

