Drone strike hits US diplomatic facility in Iraq, reports Washington Post

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 08:11am
A drone struck a major US diplomatic facility in Iraq yesterday, the Washington Post reports according to Reuters, citing an unidentified security official and an internal US State Department alert.

The strike hit the diplomatic support centre, a logistical hub for US diplomats near Baghdad airport and Iraqi military bases, the Post reported.

The White House, US State Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The security official, who the Post said spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security situation, was not aware of any casualties.

