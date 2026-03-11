Iran says carries out strikes on US, Israeli targets: state media

Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB says according to AFP.

The barrage was “the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war”, lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted “numerous US targets in Erbil” in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.

Israel’s military said it detected missiles heading towards the country and had activated its air defences.

AFP journalists reported hearing air raid sirens in Jerusalem and the sound of explosions in the distance.