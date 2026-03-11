E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Iran says carries out strikes on US, Israeli targets: state media

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:33am
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli centre coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. — AFP
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli centre coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB says according to AFP.

The barrage was “the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war”, lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted “numerous US targets in Erbil” in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain.

Israel’s military said it detected missiles heading towards the country and had activated its air defences.

AFP journalists reported hearing air raid sirens in Jerusalem and the sound of explosions in the distance.

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli centre coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. — AFP
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli centre coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 11, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe